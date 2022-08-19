Dakin takin’ over as Bangor closes Pancoe pool

Staffing shortages force shift to Dakin Pool.
Staffing shortages force shift to Dakin Pool.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the final swim session at Bangor’s Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center.

Fear not.

With a hot weekend arriving, all is not lost.

The city does have enough lifeguards to operate Dakin Pool.

This comes after the pool was largely unable to operate this year because of staffing issues.

“Throughout the season, it’s gone about as best as we could have expected. Certainly the beginning of the year, we were short on lifeguards. We could only open one of our pools at Pancoe. As it turned out, we were able to find some extra lifeguards and were able to open Dakin in the evenings sooner than we expected. So, all in all, given the number of guards that we had for the summer, had a real good season, and we will encourage anybody out there that has interest in being a lifeguard through the winter, get into a class and look forward to seeing them next summer,” said Tracy Willette, Bangor Parks and Rec director.

Dakin will be open from 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday then both afternoon and night sessions next week.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

Gavel
Deadly force justified in officer-involved shooting in Augusta, AG says
Sunny & Warm Weekend
Daniel Ross
Court documents reveal series of events leading up to Kennebec County sheriff’s deputy’s arrest
Crash in Dixmont
Names of 2 people killed in Dixmont crash released