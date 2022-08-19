Dakin takin’ over as Bangor closes Pancoe pool

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the final swim session at Bangor’s Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center.

Fear not.

With a hot weekend arriving, all is not lost.

The city does have enough lifeguards to operate Dakin Pool.

This comes after the pool was largely unable to operate this year because of staffing issues.

“Throughout the season, it’s gone about as best as we could have expected. Certainly the beginning of the year, we were short on lifeguards. We could only open one of our pools at Pancoe. As it turned out, we were able to find some extra lifeguards and were able to open Dakin in the evenings sooner than we expected. So, all in all, given the number of guards that we had for the summer, had a real good season, and we will encourage anybody out there that has interest in being a lifeguard through the winter, get into a class and look forward to seeing them next summer,” said Tracy Willette, Bangor Parks and Rec director.

Dakin will be open from 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday then both afternoon and night sessions next week.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.