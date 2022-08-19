Court documents reveal series of events leading up to Kennebec County sheriff’s deputy’s arrest

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Court documents reveal a disturbing series of events that led up to the arrest of a Kennebec County Sheriff’s Deputy this week.

Deputy Daniel Ross was arrested by State Police while on duty Monday for alleged domestic violence incidents.

According to recently released court records, the 29-year-old’s wife tells police the pair “got married fast” and that early on, Ross was jealous and showed a temper.

She says she was assaulted or threatened multiple times between March and August of this year.

Ross allegedly used a gun, knife, and taser to threaten her.

The accounts include physical and sexual assaults.

In one incident, she says Ross entered a room where his daughter was sleeping, threatening to kill her then himself.

She told investigators about another moment when after being abused, she attempted to call for help using his duty radio.

She says in a scuffle, an emergency button was hit which Ross thought would draw police to the home.

It’s alleged he took out an assault rifle, pointing it out the window, ready for a shoot out where the two of them would be shot and killed, or he would carry out a murder suicide.

Ross remains at Somerset County Jail.

He is on administrative leave with pay.

