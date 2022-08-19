Bangor cross country returns for new season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Rams cross country programs are expecting to compete at the statewide level.

The boys have a handful of recent 2nd place finishes, while the girls have a returning roster that can bring the program to new, historic heights

A big part of the team’s strong showing early in preseason is its commitment to putting in the off-season work to the tune of nearly 100% summer mile benchmarks ran, according to coach Roger Huber.

“This team is very inspiring, especially with the big teams we’ve had in a lot of previous years. All your teammates really help you know that it’s worth it to put it on the line and run hard every race,” said Adam Miller-Treat, senior.

“Everyone this summer has worked so hard. All of us have really been going after summer training. We’ve all been really excited for the season. We really tried hard this summer to get as much ahead of our competition as possible. We’re just so excited to see what we can do,” said Sadie Harrow, senior.

The Rams will be in action for the first time with a home meet on Fri. Sept. 2.

