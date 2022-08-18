Veazie 5K to honor Bangor City Councilor, Sarah Dubay, who passed away from lung cancer

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - It’s been nine months since Bangor City Councilor Sarah Dubay passed away from lung cancer.

The 46-year-old was in her first term on the Council.

Her memory still lives on with her friends, family, and community.

On Saturday, August 20, they’re holding a 5K run and walk in honor of Sarah on Eagleview Drive in Veazie, right across from Veazie Community School.

A 5K Run/Walk in Veazie this weekend will honor a Bangor City Councilor who passed away last year from lung cancer. (Town of Veazie)

There will be a Kids Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. The timed 5K starts at 9 a.m.

There will be prizes for the first male and female finishers.

All proceeds from the 5K will go towards recovery groups in the area.

“It will be an annual thing, and each year, we will pick out a new place, person, or event to help so we can continue to spread some goodness because it’s still going on, even though these last couple of years have been crazy. I just want to do something positive and have a couple of hours to celebrate her” said race organizer, Jamie Perry.

A link to register for Saturday’s race can be found here.

