Two people killed in Berwick crash identified

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERWICK, Maine (WABI) - We now know the names of the two people killed in a head-on crash in Berwick this weekend.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Route 4.

Police say a car driven by 20-year-old Samuel Flick was passing several vehicles when it hit another vehicle.

Both Flick and his passenger,18-year-old Genna Guffey, died in the crash.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

Maine Dot to install solar arrays in Augusta
MaineDot to install solar arrays with enough energy to power 1,000 homes
Goodwill Store in Bangor
Goodwill embraces National Thrift Store Day
Artwalk in Gardiner is back for the 16th year
Artwalk in Gardiner is back for its 16th year
Bangor School Dept. discussing revised dress code
Bangor School Dept. discussing revised dress code