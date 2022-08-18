Two people killed in Berwick crash identified

BERWICK, Maine (WABI) - We now know the names of the two people killed in a head-on crash in Berwick this weekend.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Route 4.

Police say a car driven by 20-year-old Samuel Flick was passing several vehicles when it hit another vehicle.

Both Flick and his passenger,18-year-old Genna Guffey, died in the crash.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.