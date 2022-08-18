Sen. Angus King highlights “Make More in America Initiative” in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King toured Auburn Manufacturing Wednesday.

The company makes heat resistant textiles for planes, cars and ships.

King was joined by the Vice-Chair of the Import-Export Bank of the United States to encourage expanding global markets for small businesses here in Maine.

“Is a business 50 people that selling products around the world that’s innovating creating new products that’s partnering with government where appropriate and necessary but doing it’s own research and development itself,” King said.

Part of Wednesday’s tour was to spotlight the *Make More in America Initiative* to help American businesses like Auburn Manufacturing reach new international markets.

