Police investigate suspicious package, body found in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was found dead and a suspicious package was located at a residence in Presque Isle Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Presque Isle Police say they were called to a home on Parsons Street for a man that had passed away.

We’re told during the death investigation, they also found the suspicious package.

Police vacated the building and shut down the road.

The incident is still under investigation, but we’re told there is no danger to the public.

The name of the man who died is not being released at this time.

