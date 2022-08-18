Poland Spring seeks town approval to double water extraction in Hollis; locals express concern

HOLLIS, Maine (WMTW) - Poland Spring is seeking approval to double the amount of water that they extract at their facility in Hollis, increasing their annual extraction from 30 million gallons to 60 million gallons.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has already signed off on the plans so the final decision rests with the town planning board.

Poland Spring wants to increase its extraction in Hollis in an effort to cut back on extraction elsewhere so more water can be processed and bottled on site.

“We’re always seeking to be a sustainable company,” said Poland Spring national resource manager, Mark Dubois. “We want to source as much water locally as we can to avoid trucking that water into the Hollis facility.”

Dubois says the company has been closely monitoring residential wells in the area and that this increase wouldn’t have a negative impact on the surrounding water table, but locals are concerned.

“I’d really hope that it doesn’t have anything to do with my well,” said local farmer Nina Fuller. “I don’t believe that, but that’s just me. I think if they approved it, it would just make it worse.”

In York County where Hollis is located, 83.6% of residents are currently affected by drought. It’s the driest year-to-date that the county’s had in 128 years.

Fuller has a well that she uses to provide running water in her home and to fill her troths to keep five horses, 35 sheep and other farm animals healthy and hydrated. She also has two ponds on site that the sheep and horses can drink from directly, but those are running low as well.

Dubois says Poland Spring started exploring its new plans in February before the summer drought, but for Fuller and other residents, the timing of the request feels insensitive.

“I think there just needs to be more communication and more empathy with the people that live in Hollis instead of just like ‘what we’re doing doesn’t have anything to do with you, so be quiet,’” Fuller said.

The town planning board is hiring a hydrologist to conduct an independent investigation of the plan’s potential impacts. They’ll discuss the proposal at their next meeting on Aug. 24.

