Orrington Carter twins enjoying candlepin bowling since 1967

Candlepin bowling has become their exercise routine after they couldn’t fish or play other sports anymore
By Ben Barr
Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - 72-year-old identical twins Robert and Ronald Carter have been coming to Bangor Brewer Lanes from Orrington since 1967.

Candlepin bowling has become their exercise routine after they couldn’t fish or play other sports anymore(WABI)

They were both diagnosed with hereditary spastic paraparesis in the 1980s, causing them to lose muscular and balance ability as time goes by.

Candlepin bowling has become their exercise routine after they couldn’t fish or play other sports anymore.

Since retiring, they’ve been bowling roughly 350 days per year for the last 23 years.

“Having the bowling here is just great for us to be motivated to get out and do some exercise. As they say, if you don’t use it, you lose it,” said Robert Carter.

“We’re addicted to it. We’re going to continue just as long as we can. Even if we go to wheelchairs, we may try to continue. I’m really grateful there’s a sport called candlepin bowling,” said Ronald Carter.

Robert added that bowling helps their cardiovascular systems, they can stay away from too much TV, and they’d be lost without the social aspect of coming to the alley.

Ronald said they’re continuing to try to break candlepin records.

