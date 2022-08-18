AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than 250 businesses gathered at the Augusta Civic Center for the 8th annual Hire a Vet campaign. They were joined by Governor Mills who said veterans have unique skills that can be transferred to any company.

“They know what it means to leave no one behind. They have a great work ethic. They know how to serve with integrity and commitment to a mission,” Gov Mills said.

The goal is for 100 employers to hire at least 100 veterans during a 100 day period. It was the same goal last year, and Mills said the effort exceeded expectations.

“Thanks to the hard work of these employers and the members of the administration , 166 employers hired more than 217 veterans last year during the virtual, partly virtual campaign. That’s incredible,” Mills said.

Dominic Romero is an Army vet who served between 1982 and 86. He says he came to the event looking to gain meaningful employment and not just a job.

“If you’re a Veteran, you know, everybody here is Veteran focused whereas you go to a career center, you don’t get that,” Romero said.

That focus is what brought Home Depot to the event for the first time.

“As a veteran myself, I know that Veterans have discipline. They know how to get things done, and they are thought leadership from the get-go,” said Eric Whittinton, a support supervisor from the store in Auburn.

Leif Kerkela with Sherwin William’s said those leadership skills can make a way for the veterans within their company which has a 90-percent promotion rate within.

“Our CEO started off in the management training program and worked his way up,” Kerkela said

He says it will be a favorable outcome for both parties.

“It is a win-win for both of us to be honest with you. If we can help find a home and find a job for the veterans as well as fill some needs in the market, it seems like a no brainer to us,” he said.

Organizers said there will be virtual opportunities for Veterans or Civilians to be connected to employers for the remainder of the year.

For more information, visit mainecareercenter.gov

