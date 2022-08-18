MaineDOT closes Belgrade road after part of a bridge structure fails

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - The MaineDOT has closed part of Castle Island Road in Belgrade after part of a bridge structure failed.

The affected area is approximately two miles west of Route 27.

Signs are posted to direct drivers to a 14-mile-long detour that uses Watson Pond Road.

Maintenance crews are working on a short-term fix to be able to reopen the road.

The bridge is scheduled to be replaced in 2024.

