Maine students to see $2.7 million in debt wiped out

Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. Department of Education is canceling $3.9 billion in debt for 208,000 former students of the now-defund ITT Technical Institute.

That includes 180 borrowers from Maine who attended the school between Jan. 1, 2005, and September 2016. The average amount being wiped out for Mainers is $15,000, for a total of $2.7 million. The Maine Attorney General’s Office says those who quality do not have to do anything, the debt will be automatically discharged.

“Education should be an avenue to opportunity and financial stability. I’m gratified that my office could work with the U.S. DOE to ensure that Mainers who were defrauded by ITT Technical Institute will have their federal loans discharged,” said Attorney General Aaron Frey. “Hopefully, this recoupment will allow wronged students to continue to pursue their career goals.”

The announcement is the latest federal action against ITT, which began when the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed suit in 2014, accusing ITT of widespread and pervasive misrepresentations regarding job placement rates, transfer credits and programmatic accreditation. Prior actions related to ITT have resulted in $1.9 billion in discharges for 130,000 students.

“I am glad to announce the results of our work with AG Frey to hold ITT Technical Institute accountable for cheating so many students out of their time and money,” said Federal Student Aid Chief Operating Officer Richard Cordray. “Students who put their trust in ITT were lured by lies about their job prospects and did not get the quality education they were promised. These students now will have their remaining federal student loan debt discharged without needing to take any further action.”

