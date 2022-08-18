Maine State Police testify against Presque Isle man accused of double murder

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police troopers and detectives were among those who testified against a Presque Isle man Wednesday accused of shooting and killing two men in Castle Hill three years ago.

Wednesday marked day three of Bobby Nightingale’s trial.

Troopers testified seeing a man wearing a mask carrying a backpack at the camp on East Plantation Road where Nightingale was arrested.

Nightingale’s backpack included a .38 caliber pistol and handwritten note to his attorney.

The note read in part, “I had a gun to my head when I made the call to the detective and you. I want to assure you it was not my intention. I feel this all has to do with Joel... while he did not pull the trigger, he sent the men who did.”

Detectives played a jail phone recording between Nightingale and an unidentified woman, who said “they’re saying the gun in the bag matched up to the gun at the crime scene. I could’ve told you that.”

Nightingale’s defense says it’s prepared to share its side of the story, which could happen Thursday once the state rests its case.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.