Maine State Police testify against Presque Isle man accused of double murder

Bobby Nightingale
Bobby Nightingale
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police troopers and detectives were among those who testified against a Presque Isle man Wednesday accused of shooting and killing two men in Castle Hill three years ago.

Wednesday marked day three of Bobby Nightingale’s trial.

Troopers testified seeing a man wearing a mask carrying a backpack at the camp on East Plantation Road where Nightingale was arrested.

Nightingale’s backpack included a .38 caliber pistol and handwritten note to his attorney.

The note read in part, “I had a gun to my head when I made the call to the detective and you. I want to assure you it was not my intention. I feel this all has to do with Joel... while he did not pull the trigger, he sent the men who did.”

Detectives played a jail phone recording between Nightingale and an unidentified woman, who said “they’re saying the gun in the bag matched up to the gun at the crime scene. I could’ve told you that.”

Nightingale’s defense says it’s prepared to share its side of the story, which could happen Thursday once the state rests its case.

