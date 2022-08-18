Maine Medical Center, Anthem Healthcare reach agreement

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s largest hospital has reached an agreement with Maine’s largest health care provider four months after announcing plans to terminate their contract.

Those in Anthem’s care provider network will be able to get care at Maine Medical Center for the next two years thanks to a new agreement.

The joint release states all Anthem members will continue to receive in-network services at Maine Medical Center, as well as all other MaineHealth facilities and providers.

Governor Mills responded with a statement, saying in part, “There is no question that termination of the contract would have significantly harmed many people, especially those with chronic care needs. I am pleased that both parties were able to resolve their differences, as I urged, to avert such a drastic and damaging move.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.