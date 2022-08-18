Maine home sales ease due to inventory

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Home buyer interest across Maine continued at a healthy pace last month.

But lower than normal for-sale inventory is affecting the market.

According to Maine Listings, realtors sold nearly 17-hundred homes statewide in July, a drop of more than 15-percent from July of last year.

The median sales price reached 354-thousand dollars last month, an increase of more than 12-percent from July 20-21.

Officials say Maine is still a seller’s market though things are starting to level off.

