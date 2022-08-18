Maine football signs Mayson Dawicki as part of Team Impact initiative

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears football team welcomed its newest player, Mayson Dawicki, as part of the Team Impact initiative.

The signing took place after Maine’s Thursday scrimmage, continuing Team Impact’s goal of connecting kids and teams to focus on socialization, empowerment, and resilience (WABI)

The nonprofit, multiyear program holds signing ceremonies with college teams across the country for children facing serious illness and disabilities.

Mayson was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, but that’s not stopping him from being a part of the Black Bears.

He’ll be along for games, practices, and other team events over the next two years.

Mayson is excited to join the Maine football team.

“I like football. I can be right on the sidelines with them. I’ll be seeing them practice and in the games,” said Mayson.

The signing took place after Maine’s Thursday scrimmage, continuing Team Impact’s goal of connecting kids and teams to focus on socialization, empowerment, and resilience.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.