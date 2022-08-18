Maine football signs Mayson Dawicki as part of Team Impact initiative

The signing took place after Maine’s Thursday scrimmage, continuing Team Impact’s goal of connecting kids and teams to focus on socialization, empowerment, and resilience
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears football team welcomed its newest player, Mayson Dawicki, as part of the Team Impact initiative.

The signing took place after Maine’s Thursday scrimmage, continuing Team Impact’s goal of...
The signing took place after Maine’s Thursday scrimmage, continuing Team Impact’s goal of connecting kids and teams to focus on socialization, empowerment, and resilience(WABI)

The nonprofit, multiyear program holds signing ceremonies with college teams across the country for children facing serious illness and disabilities.

Mayson was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, but that’s not stopping him from being a part of the Black Bears.

He’ll be along for games, practices, and other team events over the next two years.

Mayson is excited to join the Maine football team.

“I like football. I can be right on the sidelines with them. I’ll be seeing them practice and in the games,” said Mayson.

The signing took place after Maine’s Thursday scrimmage, continuing Team Impact’s goal of connecting kids and teams to focus on socialization, empowerment, and resilience.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

Candlepin bowling has become their exercise routine after they couldn’t fish or play other...
Orrington Carter twins enjoying candlepin bowling since 1967
Call 356-7413 to register
Bangor Brewer Lanes to offer junior league
Bangor soccer teams back on the pitch
Bangor soccer teams back on the pitch
Samantha Hegmann-Wary named Maine interim athletic director
Samantha Hegmann-Wary named Maine interim athletic director