Machias Savings Bank rolling out optional Voice ID security measure

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Machias Savings Bank has a new way to secure your account and all you need is your voice.

“We want to protect information, especially in this day and age where a lot of the issues that we see can come from things like hacking, identity theft, what have you,” said Vice President of the bank Tim Goff.

With that in mind, Machias Savings Bank is allowing customers to opt in to their new Voice ID technology.

Goff says it’s a great way to balance security and convenience.

“It basically takes a caller’s voice into our call center, and it creates a voiceprint much like a thumbprint or even a facial ID that then can be used to help verify who my customer is. It just happens seamlessly in the background and it just creates an extra layer of security for the customer,” Goff said.

Goff says he sees this as an added layer of security that no one can replicate, even professionals.

“You certainly know the different dialects throughout Maine and let alone throughout the world, right? But they’re still all as unique as our thumbprint, and that’s really what we’re taking advantage of is that uniqueness,” Goff said.

The service isn’t mandatory, but if you want to opt in all you have to do is give them a call.

“It’s not done in behind the scenes without your permission sort of thing, and we want to be transparent with that part of the process,” Goff said.

Goff says as banking shifts to digital platforms and more people use their phones, the more protection they can add the better.

“If it keeps me more protected, it’s a 5% better chance that somehow my money is more secure. I’m going to take that every time,” Goff said.

For more information you can visit machiassavings.bank.

