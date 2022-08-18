LifeFlight of Maine receives $1 million gift

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - LifeFlight of Maine is getting ready to celebrate 25 years in 2023.

They recently received a key donation that will help them continue to provide the best care to Mainers.

“We’re soon to transport our 35,000 patient,” said Chief Operating Officer, Chuck Hogan.

LifeFlight of Maine, the state’s only emergency air ambulance service, is there for Mainers in their worst times.

LifeFlight’s three helicopters, airplane, and specialty ground vehicles are equipped as mobile ICU’s, bringing advanced skills, medical technology, and more directly to patients.

Each aircraft has more than $500,000 of specialized medical equipment onboard.

“We carry ventilators that assist patient’s breathing. We carry a mobile lab unit. We have IV infusion pumps that infuse medications that assist people’s blood pressure and heart rate. We have monitors that are continually monitoring patient’s heart and rhythm that we can deliver electricity to change rhythms if we need to base on patient need,” he said.

As a non-profit, LifeFlight of Maine can provide care thanks to the generosity of others.

The LifeFlight Foundation recently received a generous $1 million gift to establish its first named, endowed fund.

The Cornelia Cogswell Rossi Foundation Medical Equipment Fund will support the purchase of specialized equipment used on board their aircraft and ground vehicles.

The foundation carries on the philanthropic vision of Dr. Joseph and Connie Rossi - a couple with strong ties to Maine.

The grant will help LifeFlight of Maine keep answering the call 24/7, 365 days a year.

“As busy as we are and as much as we use the equipment, we have regular maintenance that needs to be happen, and that’s what these funds will assist with,” Hogan said. “It does sustain our ability to maintain our equipment over time. Anything that is in and around an aircraft is expensive, so this is a huge benefit to LifeFlight of Maine and the people of Maine.”

“We are extremely grateful for the generous support from the Cornelia Cogswell Rossi Foundation. Our medical equipment must always remain as contemporary as our training and knowledge. This endowment helps us achieve that goal and provides the crew with the tools they need to provide the best care in the worst moments.”

