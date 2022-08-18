Hannaford Supermarkets announces new tuition reimbursement program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford Supermarkets is offering a new tuition reimbursement program for both its full and part-time associates.

The new Groceries to Grads tuition reimbursement program now offers associates more than $5,000 dollars in tuition funds annually.

Full time workers are eligible for up to $5,250 dollars.

Part-time associates can receive up to $2,000 based on average hours worked.

The money can be used at any accredited college or university, with additional tuition discounts available at partner universities within Hannaford’s network, including Husson University, the Roux Institute at Northeastern University, Thomas College and the University of Southern Maine.

“At Hannaford, we are committed to investing in our associates by creating pathways to opportunity and career growth,” said Hannaford Supermarkets Vice President of Human Resources Margo Peffer. “Our enhanced tuition reimbursement program will provide our associates with the support and flexibility they need to begin or continue their education and enhance their personal and professional future. This initiative is just one of the many ways that Hannaford seeks to deliver on its purpose of together, we are Greater than Groceries.”

For more information about career opportunities at Hannaford Supermarkets, visit Hannaford.com/Careers.

