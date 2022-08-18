Former Maine prosecutor avoids jail time after admitting to destroying evidence

Kayla Alves was sentenced Wednesday to probation and assessed a fine.(WABI)
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A former Franklin County Assistant District Attorney will not spend any time in jail for her role in a $13 million illegal marijuana operation in western Maine.

A judge sentenced Kayla Alves Wednesday to two years probation and assessed her a $2,000 fine. She had faced up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Prosecutors wanted her to serve six months in jail.

Alves admitted to destroying evidence.

According to court records, in July 2020, while Alves was employed as an assistant district attorney in the Farmington office of the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, she deleted text message conversations between her and former Franklin County Deputy Sheriff Bradley Scovil. The deleted messages showed that Scovil had repeatedly asked Alves to use her position to find out if he was under investigation by law enforcement.

More than a dozen people were charged in connection with the marijuana and alleged money laundering operation, including law enforcement officers and elected officials.

