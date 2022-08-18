Dreary weather continues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Another cloudy, cool, and rainy day is in store for today. The storm system will slowly rotate out of the region by tonight. We will continue to see scattered rain showers and mostly cloudy skies for today, high temperatures reach lower to upper 60′s (61-68). Winds will be out of the northeast at around 5-10 mph becoming northwest tonight, showers ending around 7, lows drop to the upper 50′s and lower 60′s (58-61).

Friday, high pressure builds into the region, mostly cloudy skies AM give way to sun and clouds in the evening. Isolated showers in the morning, especially in the north and eastern areas of Maine. High temperatures tomorrow get into the lower 70′s to lower 80′s (71-80) winds will be out of the ENE at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop into the upper 50′s (55-60). Saturday will feature more sunshine and warmth with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the SE at around 5- 10mph. High temperatures reach the lower to upper 70′s (70-79), overnight lows drop into the lower 60′s (58-64). Sunday will be mostly sunny, with high temperatures reaching the upper 70′s and mid 80′s (77-86), overnight lows drop into the lower 60′s (60-65)

TODAY: Overcast skies with Scattered rain showers, winds NE 5-10 mph. High temperatures reach 61-68.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, showers ending by 8 pm, winds NW at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop to 58-61.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy in the AM with isolated showers, becoming partly cloudy through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures reach 71-80, winds will be out of the ENE at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop to 55-60.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with winds out of the SE at around 5-10 mph. High temperatures reach 70-79, overnight lows drop to 58-64.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, high temperatures reach between 77-86. Overnight lows drop to 60-65.

