Convicted Maine murderer to be released pending possible new trial

Bruce Akers
Bruce Akers(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LIMINGTON, Maine (WMTW) - A Limington man who was convicted of murdering his neighbor and sentenced to 38 years in prison will now be released while he waits for a new trial.

Bruce Akers was convicted in 2020 for the murder of Douglas Flint with a machete in 2016.

Flint’s body was found under a pile of deer carcasses.

Akers was ruled incompetent to stand trial in 2018, but a judge reversed that ruling after he received psychiatric care.

In September of 2021, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court overturned the murder conviction, agreeing with Akers’ claims that police violated his constitutional rights while gathering evidence and that the trial judge should not have allowed the evidence to be used.

A Superior Court justice ruled earlier in August that no evidence gathered as a result of that search warrant, including the machete, could be used.

On Thursday, prosecutors did not object to a motion by the defense to release Akers from jail on personal recognizance, pending a potential new trial.

