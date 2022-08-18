Collins part of group of senators working to recover fraudulent pandemic unemployment payments

Senator Susan Collins asks a question at the U.S. Senate Health Committee hearing Thursday
Senator Susan Collins asks a question at the U.S. Senate Health Committee hearing Thursday(WABI)
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A group of Senators, including Maine’s Susan Collins, has introduced legislation to recover billions of dollars in fraudulent pandemic unemployment payments.

Collins says the Chase COVID Unemployment Fraud Act would provide states with resources to help recover stolen funds.

We’re told it would also help prevent future theft of unemployment benefits.

Officials say an estimated $164 billion in unemployment was stolen by fraudsters and only about four billion dollars has been recovered.

