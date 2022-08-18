Clouds, Fog & Drizzle Overnight. More Sunshine Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds and light showers continue to wrap around an area of low pressure positioned over parts of eastern Maine. This area of low pressure will lift northwards into New Brunswick this evening. There will be areas of light drizzle, clouds & fog overnight with lows that will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s. Clouds will begin to break up after midnight from south to north as high pressure starts to move into the region.

High pressure will slide in from the south of Friday. This will bring mostly sunny skies and temperatures that will be typical for this time of the year in the 70s and low 80s. Winds will turn out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Another nice summer weekend is on the way as high pressure remains in control. Saturday will have mostly sunny skies and will be the warmest day of the weekend. Widespread 80s are expected will some interior locations that will hit the upper 80s and even a few low 90s. By Sunday, a few more clouds will be present, especially during the afternoon ahead of an area of low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes. Still an enjoyable day is expected with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Watching an area of low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes early next week. This low will bring more clouds on Monday with highs in the 70s and low 80s. There will be scattered showers moving into western & southern locations by the afternoon. A better chance for more widespread showers will arrive by Tuesday and will stick around into Wednesday morning. This low will not be as strong as the one that just moved through the region and as a result, rainfall totals will not be as high.

Once the low moves out, high pressure will slide back in bringing us highs into the 70s and 80s and mostly sunny skies by the second half of next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies areas of drizzle & fog. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s. Westerly wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Some clouds & fog early in the morning. The rest of the day will have mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Westerly wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 80s and a few spots close to 90°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 70s and 80s. Scattered afternoon showers likely.

TUESDAY: Overcast skies with showers likely. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers possible during the morning. Drying up with brighter skies for the afternoon. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

