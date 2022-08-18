Body of Virginia diver recovered from St. Croix River in Calais

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - The body of a Virginia diver was recovered from the St. Croix River in Calais Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the body of 54-year-old John Morris was recovered just after 2:30 p.m., near St. Croix Island.

Maine Marine Patrol says Morris did not have dive tanks and did not re-surface after diving to a depth of 18-feet.

The people with him tried to find Morris but were unsuccessful.

That’s when they called a nearby diver who had dive tanks, and that person was able to retrieve Morris’ body.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.

