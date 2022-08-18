Bangor Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association holding 13th Fallen Soldier Ride

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor chapter of the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association is holding their 13th Fallen Soldier Ride this weekend.

The group is leaving the Bangor VFW at 10 am and will take back roads all the way to a campground in Eddington.

Skip Marshall says they are doing the ride to raise money for the Bangor Veterans Home for their Christmas program.

He says the ride is a great way to get everyone together for a great cause.

”For one, we’re all motorcycle related, but part of being in this is vets are helping vet. Sometimes it’s just walking up to a brother vet and saying, ‘how are you doing,’ and just asking them because there’s a lot of people out there raising money to help vets, absolutely. And they’re all doing wonderful things, but it’s also something about the camaraderie of knowing, ‘hey, this guy knows how I feel.’ That makes a big difference sometimes,” Marshall said.

Registration for the ride starts at 8 am on Saturday morning.

Once they get to the campground there will be a pulled pork lunch with live music.

They’re asking for a $20 donation to participate and there will be raffle items as well.

