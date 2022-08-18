Bangor Brewer Lanes to offer junior league

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Brewer Lanes is bringing back a Saturday junior bowling league on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. that will run through April.

League organizer Cole Frey said the alley was pleased with the early-year numbers of 20 bowlers, so the league offering three games per day for $5 including shoe rental is on its way back.

“The best part about it is the friendships that you can make in it. I have best friends that live in Mass. that I’ve known since I was 10. It’s so fun to go to tournaments and see them. You only get to see them three or four times a year. It’s definitely the relationships that you build in it within the sport,” said Frey.

Players will be added to teams of five within three divisions per age group.

The league hosts kids ages 3-18 and also offers junior traveling and state tournament opportunities.

Call Frey at 356-7413 to register.

