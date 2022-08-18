Bangor Brewer Lanes to offer junior league

Call 356-7413 to register
By Ben Barr
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Brewer Lanes is bringing back a Saturday junior bowling league on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. that will run through April.

Call 356-7413 to register
Call 356-7413 to register(WABI)

League organizer Cole Frey said the alley was pleased with the early-year numbers of 20 bowlers, so the league offering three games per day for $5 including shoe rental is on its way back.

“The best part about it is the friendships that you can make in it. I have best friends that live in Mass. that I’ve known since I was 10. It’s so fun to go to tournaments and see them. You only get to see them three or four times a year. It’s definitely the relationships that you build in it within the sport,” said Frey.

Players will be added to teams of five within three divisions per age group.

The league hosts kids ages 3-18 and also offers junior traveling and state tournament opportunities.

Call Frey at 356-7413 to register.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

Candlepin bowling has become their exercise routine after they couldn’t fish or play other...
Orrington Carter twins enjoying candlepin bowling since 1967
Bangor soccer teams back on the pitch
Bangor soccer teams back on the pitch
Rams field hockey hunting next step
Rams field hockey hunting next step
Samantha Hegmann-Wary named Maine interim athletic director
Samantha Hegmann-Wary named Maine interim athletic director