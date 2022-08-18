287 newly recorded coronavirus cases

Resident in Cumberland County died with the virus
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 287 new cases of coronavirus recorded with the Maine CDC.

One more person also died with the virus. The total number of deaths recorded with the state agency since the pandemic began is now at 2,497.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state were not updated Wednesday.

So as of Tuesday, The Maine CDC was reporting 130 people are in the hospital with the virus.

17 people are in critical care.

One person remain on a ventilator.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

A study by the Government Accountability Office revealed flaws in the management of...
Maine students to see $2.7 million in debt wiped out
The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has already signed off on the plans so the...
Poland Spring seeks town approval to double water extraction in Hollis; locals express concern
Dreary weather today, but sunshine makes a return for the weekend.
Full time workers are eligible for up to $5,250 dollars.
Hannaford Supermarkets announces new tuition reimbursement program