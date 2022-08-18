287 newly recorded coronavirus cases

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 287 new cases of coronavirus recorded with the Maine CDC.

One more person also died with the virus. The total number of deaths recorded with the state agency since the pandemic began is now at 2,497.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state were not updated Wednesday.

So as of Tuesday, The Maine CDC was reporting 130 people are in the hospital with the virus.

17 people are in critical care.

One person remain on a ventilator.

