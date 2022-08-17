Weak earthquake detected in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The United States Geological Survey reported a weak earthquake at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday in Washington County.

According to the USGS, it was a magnitude 3.0 earthquake centered 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) east-southeast of Centerville, Maine with a depth of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles).

The USGS has reported multiple weak earthquakes in the Centerville area over the last week.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.