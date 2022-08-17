Skowhegan organization hosts back-to-school giveaway

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A Skowhegan organization called “Beecoming the Change” hosted a community give-back Tuesday.

It started out as a back-to-school drive, collecting items like backpacks and school supplies for students in need.

They said they started getting other items like clothes, shoes and toiletries.

Kim Leo, who owns The SPACE on the River, says they wanted to include everyone since they were getting so many donations.

The giveaway brought more than 100 people selecting their items.

Within two hours, all of the school supplies were gone.

“I was trying to figure out a way to involve people, like a group of teens that could help connect back to our community,” Leo said. “And I have really fantastic teens to get started!”

“Even just sitting here, looking around, it makes you realize afterwards, the impact it really has,” volunteer Eleanor Tibbets said. “Going into this, we were like, ‘Oh, we’ll see how it goes, how it plays out,’ and then by the end of it, it makes you feel really good about what we’ve been doing and really makes me feel like we’ve had a huge effect on the community.

At the end of the day, four lucky people won an L.L. Bean bag filled with more school supplies and other goodies.

Any items not picked up will be donated.

