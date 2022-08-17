Samantha Hegmann-Wary named Maine interim athletic director

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Samantha Hegmann-Wary will be serving as the interim Maine athletic director starting Sept. 1. She’s currently the university’s associate athletic director for compliance and senior woman administrator.

She’s taking over after Ken Ralph leaves to become the athletic director at Southwestern University in Texas (WABI)

She spoke about how she’s grateful for the opportunity to be an advocate for student-athletes to make sure they get the most out of their experience with the Black Bears.

“[I’m looking forward] to working with our coaches, especially our new coaches, to have success. Winning a few championships would be nice because we’ll go through the whole fall season. Maintaining support of our student-athletes [is important]. We’re doing a lot of new things in the sports medicine area with mental health and nutrition. [We’re] really making sure that those services are available to our student-athletes so our student-athletes are very well taken care of so they can perform better in the classroom and on the field,” said Hegmann-Wary.

She believes Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy is looking to hire towards Jan. 1.

