Rams field hockey hunting next step

By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Rams field hockey is back with new head coach Jay Kemble this fall. He’s joined by assistant coach Madi Arno.

Kemble is bringing a motivating approach without the experience of playing or coaching the game before.

The players said that it’s been a unique experience building the team with the new staff in place. Now, it’s about filling out a strong team.

“We’re really excited. We have a new coach this year. We’re really excited to work with him. He’s also learning how to play field hockey. It’ll be a fun experience. We’re all learning together. He’s awesome. He’s encouraging us a lot and is really helpful. Right now, we have a lot of strong juniors and seniors. We have a lot of sophomores who have a lot of good skills. They’ll be really helpful as well. We’re trying to get as many players as we can this year to increase our numbers and build the program over the years so it can be a bigger sport at Bangor High School,” said Anika Noack, senior midfielder.

The Rams will have an excellent test right out of the gate to see where they’re at.

They travel to Skowhegan next Thursday at 4 p.m. to open the season.

