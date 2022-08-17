Rain Continues Overnight & Into Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Widespread steady rain will continue across the Pine Tree State this evening as an area of low pressure moves northwards out of the Gulf of Maine. Some of the rain will be heavy at times through the first part of the night. There is also the potential for dry air to get wrapped into the low. This would cause lower rainfall totals and end rain chances earlier on in the day on Thursday for eastern areas. Rain will continue elsewhere and will gradually become lighter and end from south to north by Thursday afternoon. Most areas will see additional rainfall amounts ranging from 0.5″ to up to 1.5″.

Clouds and rain expected overnight with some areas of patchy fog. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s. A slight breeze as NNE winds will range from 10-20 mph.

The heaviest rain on Thursday will be during the morning before coming to an end from south to north. It will be another day with mostly cloudy to overcast skies, there will be some clearing over far southern locations, and this could result in slightly warmer afternoon highs. Highs are expected to be in the 60s and low 70s. Winds will turn out of the northwest and could gust up to 20-25 mph. Areas of fog expected to develop Thursday night into Friday morning.

High pressure looks to build back into the region by Friday. This will bring us mostly sunny skies and highs that will be typical for this time of the year in the 70s and low 80s. High pressure will stick around through the weekend keeping mostly sunny skies in the forecast. Highs on Saturday will be the warmest with widespread 80s and even some inland areas that will get close to 90°. On Sunday, there will be slightly more clouds and highs that will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Watching an area of low pressure by early next week. This will begin to bring more clouds to the region on Monday. Overall Monday will be dry, but there could be a few late day showers. A better chance for showers will arrive by Tuesday & Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain, some of which heavy at times. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with a NNE wind at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Overcast with the heaviest rain in the morning. Rain will taper by the afternoon from south to north. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. Still breezy with a NNW wind gusting near 25 mph. Fog possible overnight.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 70s and 80s. A few late day showers possible.

TUESDAY: Overcast skies with showers likely. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

