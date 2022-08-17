Rain arrives this morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system is moving up the coast today. This will bring much-needed rain to the state, which could be heavy at times. A few rumbles of thunder are possible this afternoon as well. Steady rain today will become scattered overnight. Scattered showers will continue Thursday before tapering off in the evening. Most areas across the state will pick up between 1-2″ of rain through Thursday evening. Both Wednesday and Thursday will trend on the cool side with highs mostly in the upper 60s.

The low pressure system will exit to our north Thursday night and high pressure will build in on Friday. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday and temperatures will begin to warm back up. The area of high pressure will stick around through the weekend and bring the region plenty of sunshine with highs mostly in the 80s.

TODAY: Cloudy and rainy. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs 65-68°. Northeast wind 10-15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 59-62°. North/northeast wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Showers will end in the evening. Highs 66-71° Variable wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to low 80s. West wind 5-15 mph,

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. West wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

