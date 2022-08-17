MaineDot to install solar arrays with enough energy to power 1,000 homes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine DOT announced that it will be installing solar arrays at three sites along I-95 in Augusta.

Once the projects are online, they will generate enough energy to power about 1,000 homes.

Some of that energy will be used to power the capital complex and state buildings.

Engineers say, this should help reduce carbon emissions and save millions of dollars in electricity costs.

“To be able to offset that for the taxpayers, and still be able to reduce our pollution really is a great opportunity for us to lead by example as state government,” Chief Engineer, MDOT Joyce Taylor said.

Work on one site is starting this week with work at the other two sites set to begin later this month.

