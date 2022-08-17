MaineDot to install solar arrays with enough energy to power 1,000 homes

Maine Dot to install solar arrays in Augusta
Maine Dot to install solar arrays in Augusta(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine DOT announced that it will be installing solar arrays at three sites along I-95 in Augusta.

Once the projects are online, they will generate enough energy to power about 1,000 homes.

Some of that energy will be used to power the capital complex and state buildings.

Engineers say, this should help reduce carbon emissions and save millions of dollars in electricity costs.

“To be able to offset that for the taxpayers, and still be able to reduce our pollution really is a great opportunity for us to lead by example as state government,” Chief Engineer, MDOT Joyce Taylor said.

Work on one site is starting this week with work at the other two sites set to begin later this month.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

Goodwill Store in Bangor
Goodwill embraces National Thrift Store Day
Artwalk in Gardiner is back for the 16th year
Artwalk in Gardiner is back for its 16th year
Bangor School Dept. discussing revised dress code
Bangor School Dept. discussing revised dress code
Healthy Acadia will host an International Overdose Awareness Day in late August, and...
Healthy Acadia to host multiple events that can help save lives