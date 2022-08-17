Levant 4th graders put firefighting skills to the test at Spark Pug Academy

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A group of fourth graders in Levant finished Spark Pug Academy this week with a lot of takeaways.

They’ve spent the week learning the ropes of firefighting and fire safety with the Levant Fire Department.

“Back in 2015, we had a young child lose his life in a house fire. It hit the community pretty hard, mutual aid towns that we work with, and we just said, hey, we need to do something to educate kids. We saved a pug in the fire, and from there we created our own Spark Pug Fire Academy and a Fire Prevention Academy,” said Fire Chief Eric Strout.

From rescuing victims from a smoke-filled house, to learning CPR, the goal of the week is to spark interest in the next generation.

“We need involvement in the community, we need the community to support us and maybe learning it now, in a few years they want to give back to the community,” Strout said.

Brayden Dewitt is one of the instructors for the academy.

He gave everyone a tour of the fire station and says he learned a lot of valuable skills.

“This job requires a lot of hard work, it requires helping the community, being communicative and helping every other person around us with fires, saving people’s lives, and helping other families in danger so they can be safe,” Dewitt said.

Bradan McKay says his favorite part of the academy was the obstacle course and learning about the importance of teamwork with his friends.

“When you go into a real building you need a team because one might get lost and one might get hurt, so you need partners,” McKay said.

The academy wrapped up Wednesday with a final test of their skills and whipped cream right to the face for anyone who beat Brayden’s time in the obstacle course.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.