Kennebec County sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with domestic assault

Daniel Ross
Daniel Ross(Somerset County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - A Kennebec County Sheriff’s Deputy is facing charges after police say he assaulted his wife at their home, while off-duty.

Daniel Ross, 29, has been charged with three counts of domestic violence assault, three counts of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, unlawful sexual contact, domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated assault.

Police say a report was made on Monday to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office about ongoing domestic violence incidents occurring at his home in West Gardiner.

Sheriff’s deputies spoke with Ross’s wife, and as a result of that conversation contacted Maine State Police.

State Police took Ross into custody Monday night at 10:30 p.m. while he was on duty.

He was taken to Somerset County Jail where he remains.

Ross, who started working for the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office in March of last year, is on administrative leave with pay.

Ross made his first court appearance in Kennebec County Court Wednesday afternoon.

