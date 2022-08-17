Healthy Acadia to host multiple events that can help save lives

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Healthy Acadia’s INSPIRE Recovery Center will host an International Overdose Awareness Day event, to remember and honor the lives lost to overdose and to support those who have been impacted.

A candlelight vigil will be held in the INSPIRE parking lot on Church Street in Ellsworth. There will be a display of 56 pairs of shoes to represent the 56 lives lost to overdose in Hancock County from 2017-2021. The event will also feature a memory board and multiple speakers as well as a moment of silence.

Healthy Acadia will have harm reduction resources available including Naloxone and Fentanyl Test Strips.

”People think they’re not impacted by substance abuse disorder,” said Healthy Acadia Harm Reduction Coordinator Beth Alteri. “They think they’re not impacted by overdose, but one in twelve people in the United States has a substance abuse disorder, and I think it’s just so important to spread the word and have more people have access to harm reduction materials.”

The Overdose Awareness Day Event is from 5:30 to 6pm on August 31st. For more information, you can email Alteri at Beth.Alteri@HealthyAcadia.org.

In September, Healthy Acadia in Ellsworth will offer a free, two-day Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, also known as “ASIST.”

The two-day, in-person training is free and open to anyone over the age of 16, and explores how to intervene and assist individuals in crisis and help them to stay safe. Participants will also learn how to safely engage with community members who are having thoughts of suicide.

Healthy Acadia Drug Free Program Coordinator Tara Young says suicide prevention training is comparable to CPR training in that you never know when you might need to use it, but it could help save someone’s life.

“Almost every time we do this training,” said Young, “We have somebody call us back within a few weeks and say, ‘You know, I talked to this person, and I had to use the skills that I learned.’ And that person will call them back and say, ‘You know what? If you hadn’t asked me if I was thinking about suicide and getting me the help that I needed, I probably wouldn’t be alive today.’ So, it seems like every time we do this, we save at least one life that we know of.”

The two day ASIST program is September 14th and 15th from 9am to 4pm at the Christian Ridge Church of God in Ellsworth.

Preregistration is required. Click here to register.

For more information, email Tara Young at tara@healthyacadia.org.

