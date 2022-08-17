Goodwill embraces National Thrift Store Day

Goodwill Store in Bangor
Goodwill Store in Bangor
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s National Thrift Store Day!

It’s more than just a day to go “thrifting” it also brings awareness to the every-day mission of resale shops.

We stopped by Goodwill on Stillwater in Bangor today to talk to them about all they do for the community including keeping millions of pounds of stuff out of landfills each year by recycling and reusing it.

They say their nonprofit has services like workforce training programs, group homes to support adults with disabilities and even business-cleaning services.

The profits from their thrift shops fund these programs.

A day like National Thrift Store Day helps shine a light on what they do for others.

“Really bring people in to help get these programs funded to help get these people care for because a lot of it is, you know, they need help on a day-to-day basis and they need help with doing the things that everybody takes for granted,” Assist. Manager, Goodwill Store in Bangor John Stinson said. “So, Goodwill, with the help of the thrift stores, are creating revenue to help fund those programs and helps get those people taking care of.”

They also have two special clinics to help get people back on their feet after a brain injury.

Goodwill is always hiring, too!

