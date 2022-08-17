Former Franklin County prosecutor to be sentenced Wednesday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (SUN JOURNAL) - A former Franklin County prosecutor is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, for telling a former law officer he was under investigation as well as deleting text messages with him.

36-year old Kayla Alves of Farmington pleaded guilty in March to a federal charge of tampering with documents as part of a plea agreement.

Alves was initially one of 12 people charged in October of 2020, but was not indicted, in an alleged criminal conspiracy operation involving industrial cultivation and distribution of marijuana as well as other crimes including money laundering, tax fraud and public corruptions.

Federal prosecutors allege that Lucas Sirois of Rangeley spearheaded the operation.

Sirois and 14 others, including three businesses, are currently under indictment. All have pleaded not guilty.

Trials are scheduled for November.

