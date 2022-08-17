‘Completely disgraceful’: Millinocket town officials help clear tent encampment on multi-use trail

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - “Completely disgraceful” -that’s what Millinocket town officials are saying after a tent encampment was found on a popular multi-use trail in town.

Town officials helped clear a tent encampment on what’s known as the “Monkey Trails” in Millinocket Tuesday.

Officials say tents, debris, drugs, and drug paraphernalia were left behind from those living on the trail.

The town was made aware of the mess after seeing posts on social media.

We spoke with Millinocket Town Councilor, Matthew Bragdon, who says public works loaded up enough trash to fill two dump trucks.

He’s called Millinocket his home his entire life and says encampments like this have never been an issue to this capacity.

“It was an absolute mess. The smell was atrocious. Just the whole scene in general was terrible. Seeing that upsets because if my son ever wanted to hang out there, that just puts a bad taste in my mouth as it does with the other parents in the community,” said Millinocket Town Councilor, Matthew Bragdon. “Overall, I think the situation was handled well. I feel like it could have gone a lot worse. The way it was handled with East Millinocket Police Department, public works, the town - it was overall very successful.”

Bragdon says they’re unsure how many people were living on the trail but believe they were there for about a month.

He adds he understands the need for mental health treatment for those living in these encampments, and hopes the tri-towns - Medway, East Millinocket, and Millinocket - can come together to provide a mental health advocate for those who need it.

Maine Forest Rangers were called in due to the littering, something they take very seriously.

Littering not only causes a mess in the woods but can also cause environmental damage.

According to East Millinocket Police, charges are forthcoming in relation to the littered area.

