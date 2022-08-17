Bangor soccer teams back on the pitch

“We have a great chance at winning a state title this year.”
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor soccer is back on the pitch preparing with high hopes for the 2022 season.

“We have a great chance at winning a state title this year.”
“We have a great chance at winning a state title this year.”(WABI)

The girls team is fielding depth at all positions, including sprinting star Anna Connors at forward and Abbie Quinn on the defensive end.

The Rams’ goals for the season start at the very top.

“We have a great chance at winning a state title this year. We’re going to do everything we can to do so. We’re going to keep working hard. We’re going to strive to always do our best. I can’t wait for what the season brings for us. Our top line is so fast, and we have a lot of speed on the wings. In the midfield, we have a lot of players who can distribute the ball well. In the back, we have such a strong back line. Finally, goalkeeper Emma McNeil is such a beast saving us every game,” said Ani Roberts, junior midfielder.

It sounds like Bangor fans are in for a fun season. The schedule starts with a trip to Skowhegan next Friday at 5:15 p.m.

The Bangor boys are returning a strong cast of 12 seniors to this year’s group along with impact freshmen that will challenge with some internal competition.

The Rams are looking for a state tournament appearance to have a chance at a postseason run.

“I think it would be great to make the playoffs. We’re extremely optimistic on what we can do in the future. We want to go as far as we can. Making the playoffs is a good beginning goal to set,” said William Xu, senior fullback.

The Rams kick off against the Skowhegan River Hawks on the road next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

“We’re trying to get as many players as we can this year to increase our numbers and build the...
Rams field hockey hunting next step
The event benefits Pulled From The Pits, a Livermore Falls nonprofit pitbull rescue
Waterville-Winslow softball tournament set to benefit animal shelter
He finished with 12.5 sacks on the season to go with 60 combined tackles in 2021
Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon lands at No. 52 on NFL Top 100 list
Engstrom comes over from St. Cloud State, where she’s been constructing the Huskies’ defense...
Molly Engstrom named Maine head women’s hockey coach