Bangor soccer teams back on the pitch

Bangor soccer is back on the pitch preparing with high hopes for the 2022 season.

“We have a great chance at winning a state title this year.” (WABI)

The girls team is fielding depth at all positions, including sprinting star Anna Connors at forward and Abbie Quinn on the defensive end.

The Rams’ goals for the season start at the very top.

“We have a great chance at winning a state title this year. We’re going to do everything we can to do so. We’re going to keep working hard. We’re going to strive to always do our best. I can’t wait for what the season brings for us. Our top line is so fast, and we have a lot of speed on the wings. In the midfield, we have a lot of players who can distribute the ball well. In the back, we have such a strong back line. Finally, goalkeeper Emma McNeil is such a beast saving us every game,” said Ani Roberts, junior midfielder.

It sounds like Bangor fans are in for a fun season. The schedule starts with a trip to Skowhegan next Friday at 5:15 p.m.

The Bangor boys are returning a strong cast of 12 seniors to this year’s group along with impact freshmen that will challenge with some internal competition.

The Rams are looking for a state tournament appearance to have a chance at a postseason run.

“I think it would be great to make the playoffs. We’re extremely optimistic on what we can do in the future. We want to go as far as we can. Making the playoffs is a good beginning goal to set,” said William Xu, senior fullback.

The Rams kick off against the Skowhegan River Hawks on the road next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

