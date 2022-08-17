Bangor School Dept. discussing revised dress code

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Committee will introduce an update to its dress code policy during Wednesday’s meeting.

The revision was developed by a group including administration, parents and students.

Among the changes is a provision that states “bra/tank top straps and visible waistbands do not constitute excessive exposure,” and another that bans “insulting or discriminatory” content.

It also more clearly outlines enforcement procedures.

School officials tell us some of the new additions have been in place, but putting it in writing clarifies the rules.

”We want to make sure that students come to school and they’re here to learn,” said Bangor School Department Title IX and Affirmative Action Coordinator Dana Carver-Bialer. “Bodies aren’t shameful, and safety is the priority. We’re working as a team member with families and students to make sure they feel empowered as their best selves and their most authentic selves.

“Students should feel really comfortable in whatever combination of identities they hold, to be proud of who they are and comfortable with who they are, as well as following the rules.”

The measure will have its first reading Wednesday with any revisions to be made before its second reading and vote at the next committee meeting.

Carver-Bialer says the goal is to have the policy established before the school year begins on September 1.

