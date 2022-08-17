Artwalk in Gardiner is back for its 16th year

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - The Artwalk in Gardiner is back after being interrupted due to the pandemic.

“There’s been a lot of energy around this event because it has been two years since we’ve had an event,” said Danae Lagoy, Coordinator of Circling the Square Fine Art Press storefront studio.

The free event was first launched 17 years ago to bring art and community together.

“We have 30 different artists that will be participating in our artwork ranging from photography, printmaking, bookmaking, sculpture, some craft work, and painting,” said Lagoy

These artists will be spread across more than a dozen participating businesses in the downtown area where community members can talk to the artist, enjoy and purchase the artwork while supporting the businesses.

“It is a group collaboration to bring people to downtown Gardiner and to promote artists in our community,” she said.

That was what Karen Adrienne had in mind when she bought the print making studio located in the downtown area. Now, many years later, it is still serving the same purpose.

“Printmaking was made to be accessible to the masses, and not some elitist art,” Adrienne said.

As an art teacher for over 30 years, she says she understands that art can be intimidating to some.

“I’m hoping that by building the studio and having other studios where there are sculptors and painters and bookmakers and that people see artists in action and don’t feel intimidated by the artists in what they do. We want to welcome them in, we want them to, to own art, to enjoy it in their lives,” she explained.

She also said there will be something for everyone ranging from 10 to 1500 dollars and hopes to see people enjoying themselves again in the community.

“I’m hoping people really have a great time. They’re comfortable. They get to talk with each other, see a lot of really exciting art, and see the diversity and the accomplishments of this small group in Central Maine just working their hearts out,” Adrienne concluded.

