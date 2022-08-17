4,934 miles later Orono cyclist completes cross country journey

Michelle Toder biked from Maine to Oregon over the summer.
Michelle Toder biked from Maine to Oregon over the summer.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Almost five thousand miles of biking later, an Orono woman is back home tonight.

TV5 was there when Michelle Toder embarked on her journey from Bar Harbor back at the end of April.

Going roughly 60 miles a day, she biked her way to Oregon.

She says it’s something she always wanted to do..

So, she did.

“You just have to pick a date,” she explained. “You just have to just say I’m gonna do it. This is the day I’m going and make it happen because there’s never going to be a perfect time to like abandon your family, leave your dog, and walk out of work and go away for months or weekends or however long you need for your adventure. So, if it’s something you really want to do, figure out how to make it happen. Pick a date and just do it. It’s never going to be a perfect time.”

She says aside from a few flat tires and some new brake pads, she didn’t encounter anything scary along the way.

She does have some advice.

Make friends with people with pick-up trucks.

They can be very helpful, especially when you have a flat.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

