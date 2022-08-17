264 new COVID cases in Maine, 1 additional death

279,644 total cases of virus recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not chnged much in the last 24-hours.

The Maine CDC says 130 people are in the hospital with the virus.

17 people are in critical care.

One person remain on a ventilator.

There are also 264 new cases of the virus. And, a resident of Cumberland County died with the virus, according to the Maine CDC.

