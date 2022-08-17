264 new COVID cases in Maine, 1 additional death

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not chnged much in the last 24-hours.

The Maine CDC says 130 people are in the hospital with the virus.

17 people are in critical care.

One person remain on a ventilator.

There are also 264 new cases of the virus. And, a resident of Cumberland County died with the virus, according to the Maine CDC.

