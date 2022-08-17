264 new COVID cases in Maine, 1 additional death
279,644 total cases of virus recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not chnged much in the last 24-hours.
The Maine CDC says 130 people are in the hospital with the virus.
17 people are in critical care.
One person remain on a ventilator.
There are also 264 new cases of the virus. And, a resident of Cumberland County died with the virus, according to the Maine CDC.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.