Witnesses testify in Presque Isle man’s double murder trial

Bobby Nightingale
Bobby Nightingale
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - The trial for a Presque Isle man accused of shooting and killing two men in Castle Hill three years ago continued Tuesday.

Day two of Bobby Nightingale’s trial began later than expected.

Witnesses included Dr. Mark Flomenbaum - Maine’s Chief Medical Examiner - who described in detail the multiple gunshot wounds that killed victims Alan Curtis and Roger Ellis.

Further witnesses testified seeing an altercation between Curtis and Roger Siemond, after which Siemond left, followed by Curtis and Ellis.

Witnesses testified seeing Nightingale follow their truck before hearing a series of gunshots.

The trial continues Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

"By the end of it, it makes you feel really good about what we’ve been doing and really makes...
Skowhegan organization hosts back-to-school giveaway
Kyle Fitzsimons
Trial begins for Maine man charged in Jan. 6 riot
Source: Maine State Police
Falling from the sky: Maine State Capitol security worker narrowly misses falling scrap metal
Maine Discovery Museum
Maine Discovery Museum offering free passes at COVID vaccination clinic