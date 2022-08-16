Witnesses testify in Presque Isle man’s double murder trial

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - The trial for a Presque Isle man accused of shooting and killing two men in Castle Hill three years ago continued Tuesday.

Day two of Bobby Nightingale’s trial began later than expected.

Witnesses included Dr. Mark Flomenbaum - Maine’s Chief Medical Examiner - who described in detail the multiple gunshot wounds that killed victims Alan Curtis and Roger Ellis.

Further witnesses testified seeing an altercation between Curtis and Roger Siemond, after which Siemond left, followed by Curtis and Ellis.

Witnesses testified seeing Nightingale follow their truck before hearing a series of gunshots.

The trial continues Wednesday at 9 a.m.

