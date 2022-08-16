Winter Harbor ferry ticket vendor becomes popular for ‘forecasts’ on Facebook

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Many people from all over the world come to the Bar Harbor-Schoodic Peninsula region for beautiful scenic views.

But there’s another reason why so many people are booking the Winter Harbor ferry.

“Oh, well today is beautiful. It’s beautiful out here, perfect date, and take a boat over to Bar Harbor. Or, if you’re in Bar Harbor, then to get over here and look at Schoodic. It’s crystal clear. The seas are calm. It’s gonna be a lovely ride,” said Amy Slattery, ticket vendor.

Slattery has become quite the “meteorologist” for the Bar Harbor/Winter Harbor Ferry on their Facebook page. Since she started her forecasts, more people have been using the ferry. So much so, tickets have been selling out the night before.

“A lot of the people that follow our page just absolutely love her. They want to come meet her. She’s got a real natural way of putting words together that is just incredibly funny,” said Linda Lunt, deckhand.

“You know, people really got a chuckle out of it, and I thought, well, that’s the whole idea. We want to engage people to know that the ferry exists, you know, and we’re here, and we’re fun, and you should take it,” said Slattery.

Slattery moved to Winter Harbor during the pandemic leaving behind her office job for a more relaxed position she could enjoy. Being the true Mainer that she is, she was ready to enjoy Vacationland to its fullest.

“For me, it was sitting on the dock of the bay or working in a corporate job. I’m gonna sit on the dock of the bay in summer,” said Slattery.

From scenic views, to meeting people from all over the world, Slattery knows she made the right choice. And, it looks like we will be seeing more of her forecasts.

“I have no regrets, and I’ve really gotten to meet a lot of wonderful locals and a lot of people from away who are just enjoying the whole experience, and if I can contribute to that, I’m all in,” said Slattery.

