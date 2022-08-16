Waterville-Winslow softball tournament set to benefit animal shelter

The event benefits Pulled From The Pits, a Livermore Falls nonprofit pitbull rescue
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Sat. Sept. 24 marks the 3rd Annual Pitches for Paws Softball Tournament in the Waterville-Winslow area.

The event benefits Pulled From The Pits, a Livermore Falls nonprofit pitbull rescue
The event benefits Pulled From The Pits, a Livermore Falls nonprofit pitbull rescue(WABI/Pulled From The Pits)

The event benefits Pulled From The Pits, a Livermore Falls nonprofit pitbull rescue.

Nick Perry has teamed up with Darren Forkey to organize the tourney over the years, and he’s thrilled with the 15-team capacity turnout.

“Everybody loves dogs and softball, so combining those two together has been the brew for making it successful. Dogs really are man’s best friend. You can have the worst day possible, and when you get home and your dog’s waiting for you with a wagging tail, it just makes everything better,” said Nick Perry, event organizer.

The tournament is maxed out when it comes to teams, but you can still help with food, leash, and other pet supply donations. There will even be dogs there to adopt.

There’s also a 50/50 and softball bat raffle.

Funds heading to Pulled From The Pits helps the rescue afford travel, food, and other care expenses for the dogs.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

He finished with 12.5 sacks on the season to go with 60 combined tackles in 2021
Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon lands at No. 52 on NFL Top 100 list
Engstrom comes over from St. Cloud State, where she’s been constructing the Huskies’ defense...
Molly Engstrom named Maine head women’s hockey coach
The Rams graduated 25 seniors from last year’s team
Bangor Rams football returns with preseason practice
Bangor Rams football returns with preseason practice
Bangor Rams football returns with preseason practice