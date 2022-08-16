Waterville-Winslow softball tournament set to benefit animal shelter

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Sat. Sept. 24 marks the 3rd Annual Pitches for Paws Softball Tournament in the Waterville-Winslow area.

The event benefits Pulled From The Pits, a Livermore Falls nonprofit pitbull rescue (WABI/Pulled From The Pits)

Nick Perry has teamed up with Darren Forkey to organize the tourney over the years, and he’s thrilled with the 15-team capacity turnout.

“Everybody loves dogs and softball, so combining those two together has been the brew for making it successful. Dogs really are man’s best friend. You can have the worst day possible, and when you get home and your dog’s waiting for you with a wagging tail, it just makes everything better,” said Nick Perry, event organizer.

The tournament is maxed out when it comes to teams, but you can still help with food, leash, and other pet supply donations. There will even be dogs there to adopt.

There’s also a 50/50 and softball bat raffle.

Funds heading to Pulled From The Pits helps the rescue afford travel, food, and other care expenses for the dogs.

