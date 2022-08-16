WABI to launch 4 p.m. newscast

WABI logo
WABI logo(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - WABI TV5 has announced an addition to its weekday early evening newscast schedule. WABI-TV5 News at 4 and 4:30 will air weekdays beginning Monday, Aug. 29. Brian Sullivan will be the primary anchor for the added hour, and Meteorologist Emilie Hillman will provide the latest forecast.

WABI’s News Director Jon Small explained that the new program will have unique segments.

“We’ll have your local weather forecasts, of course, as well as the top stories of the day and other news that affects communities here in Eastern and Central Maine,” Small said. “But every day we’ll try to bring you something a little different, from live studio guests to entertaining feature reports.”

This is the latest entry in WABI’s history of expanding local news offerings to meet viewer demand. The station added two-hour live local newscasts to Saturday and Sunday mornings in 2020.

“Our viewers have made it clear that they appreciate news for and from our area of the state,” said WABI General Manager Kim Lee. “WABI TV5 News at 4 and 4:30 is another step in our continuing commitment to the communities we serve.”

